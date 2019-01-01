ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nouveau Monde Graphite
(NYSE:NMG)
5.38
-0.10[-1.82%]
At close: Jun 3
5.41
0.0300[0.56%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low5.3 - 5.63
52 Week High/Low4.92 - 12.49
Open / Close5.57 / 5.41
Float / Outstanding- / 55.6M
Vol / Avg.30.8K / 69.7K
Mkt Cap299.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.29
Total Float-

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Nouveau Monde Graphite Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG)?
A

The latest price target for Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE: NMG) was reported by Roth Capital on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting NMG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.46% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE: NMG) was provided by Roth Capital, and Nouveau Monde Graphite initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nouveau Monde Graphite, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nouveau Monde Graphite was filed on July 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 8, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) is trading at is $5.38, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.