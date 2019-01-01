Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE: NMG) was reported by Roth Capital on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting NMG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.46% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE: NMG) was provided by Roth Capital, and Nouveau Monde Graphite initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nouveau Monde Graphite, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nouveau Monde Graphite was filed on July 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) is trading at is $5.38, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
