Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Intl Game Tech
Intl Game Tech Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Intl Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) was reported by Jefferies on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting IGT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.29% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Intl Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) was provided by Jefferies, and Intl Game Tech upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Intl Game Tech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Intl Game Tech was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Intl Game Tech (IGT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $30.00 to $26.00. The current price Intl Game Tech (IGT) is trading at is $21.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.