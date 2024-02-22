Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Wix.com Ltd. WIX from $146 to $165. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight rating. Wix.com shares rose 5.9% to close at $132.77 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc boosted Analog Devices, Inc. ADI price target from $220 to $230. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating. Analog Devices shares gained 2.3% to close at $193.72 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised the price target for Glaukos Corporation GKOS from $105 to $108. Needham analyst David Saxon maintained a Buy rating. Glaukos shares rose 0.7% to close at $92.79 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen raised Wingstop Inc. WING price target from $295 to $355. TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles maintained an Outperform rating. Wingstop shares fell 4.4% to close at $310.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital increased the price target for CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP from $110 to $112. Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits maintained a Buy rating. CRISPR Therapeutics shares gained 4.7% to close at $82.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush cut the price target for Jack in the Box Inc. JACK from $83 to $79. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Neutral rating. Jack in the Box shares gained 0.3% to close at $73.95 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH price target from $15 to $13. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares gained 2.7% to close at $5.74 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen increased Coty Inc. COTY price target from $13 to $16. TD Cowen analyst Oliver Chen upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Coty shares gained 3.9% to close at $12.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham boosted Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. UCTT price target from $46 to $50. Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained a Buy rating. Ultra Clean shares gained 1% to close at $42.21 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root, Inc. ROOT price target from $9 to $13. H Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Josh Siegler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Root shares fell 4.4% to close at $8.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
