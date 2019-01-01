Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Glaukos
Glaukos Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) was reported by Citigroup on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $43.00 expecting GKOS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.15% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) was provided by Citigroup, and Glaukos maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Glaukos, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Glaukos was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Glaukos (GKOS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $58.00 to $43.00. The current price Glaukos (GKOS) is trading at is $43.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
