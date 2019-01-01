Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wix.com
The latest price target for Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $85.00 expecting WIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.76% upside). 39 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Wix.com downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wix.com, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wix.com was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wix.com (WIX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $85.00. The current price Wix.com (WIX) is trading at is $64.51, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
