Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Root
The latest price target for Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.07 expecting ROOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.76% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Root maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Root, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Root was filed on March 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Root (ROOT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $2.07. The current price Root (ROOT) is trading at is $1.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
