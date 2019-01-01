ñol

Wingstop
(NASDAQ:WING)
75.66
00
At close: May 26
75.66
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low67.67 - 187.35
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding22.9M / 29.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 646K
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E59.57
50d Avg. Price97.95
Div / Yield0.68/0.90%
Payout Ratio51.18
EPS0.29
Total Float22.9M

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$195.00

Lowest Price Target1

$83.00

Consensus Price Target1

$105.18

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
61110

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Deutsche Bank
  • Cowen & Co.
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Wedbush
  • Citigroup

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Wingstop

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Wingstop Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Wingstop (WING)?
A

The latest price target for Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $83.00 expecting WING to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.70% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Wingstop (WING)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Wingstop maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Wingstop (WING)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wingstop, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wingstop was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Wingstop (WING) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wingstop (WING) rating was a maintained with a price target of $100.00 to $83.00. The current price Wingstop (WING) is trading at is $75.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

