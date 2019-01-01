Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wingstop
Wingstop Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $83.00 expecting WING to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.70% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Wingstop maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wingstop, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wingstop was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wingstop (WING) rating was a maintained with a price target of $100.00 to $83.00. The current price Wingstop (WING) is trading at is $75.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
