NVIDIA, Keurig Dr Pepper And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 22, 2024 2:16 AM | 2 min read
Loading...
Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP to report quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share on revenue of $3.91 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Keurig Dr Pepper shares gained 0.4% to $31.74 in after-hours trading.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong revenue guidance for the first quarter. The company reported revenue of $22.10 billion, beating a Street estimate of $20.62 billion. Revenue in the fourth quarter was up 265% year-over-year. NVIDIA shares climbed 9.1% to $735.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect PG&E Corporation PCG to earn 45 cents per share on revenue of $5.70 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. PG&E shares fell 0.4% to $16.72 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and announced plans to reduce its salaried workforce by around 10% to help further improve costs. The company said it sees production of 57,000 vehicles in 2024. Rivian Automotive shares dipped 15.3% to $13.04 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Block, Inc. SQ to report quarterly earnings at 59 cents per share on revenue of $5.70 billion after the closing bell. Block shares gained 2.2% to $65.85 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer Says Don't Be So Eager To Buy This Semiconductor Stock On 'First Dip'

Loading...
Loading...
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To WatchStocks to Watch