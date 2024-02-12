Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Year Of The Dragon Dawns; Biden Debuts On TikTok Aiming For Young Voters With Super Bowl Post - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading...
Crypto
- Crypto Analyst Predicts Dogecoin To Kickstart ‘Memeseason’ With A Pump To $0.10
- Dogecoin Trails Behind Chainlink In Terms Of Market Cap After Whale Accumulation Spree Drives LINK To 10th Spot In Rankings
- Edward Snowden Says He’s Watching The Bitcoin Chart While Everyone Else Is Glued To The Super Bowl Game
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Year Of The Dragon Dawns: Analyst Predicts 6-Figure Price Target For King Crypto
US Markets
- Nasdaq, S&P Futures Flatline As Key Inflation Data, More Earnings Lie In Store This Week: Analyst Flags ‘Some Caution’ On Overvaluations
- Investor Optimism Improves; S&P 500 Settles Above 5,000 Level
- Waste Management, Goodyear Tire And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
US Politics
- Trump And Miriam Adelson Meet In Vegas Amid Campaign Funding Speculations
- Biden Debuts On TikTok Aiming For Young Voters With Super Bowl Post
- Trump’s Immunity Claim Should Be Shot Down, Say Two-Thirds Of Americans — But Will Age Come In Way Of Biden Victory?
- El-Erian Thinks Biden’s Economic Woes Could Be Self-Inflicted As Trump Gains Ground In Voter Confidence
- Joe Biden Says Stock Market Strength Is ‘Sign Of Confidence’ In America’s Economy: ‘Good News’
- Trump Will Be Held Accountable ‘Every Day Between Now And November’ For Sabotaging Border Deal, Says Biden
- Biden Says If Trump Able To Gain Power Again, He Will Let Russia ‘Do Whatever The Hell They Want’ With NATO Allies
World Politics
- Despite US Sanctions, China Pushes Forward In Advanced Chip Development, But Challenges Persist: Report
- Russian President And Xi Jinping To Meet In China As Ukraine Invasion Enters Its 3rd Year
US Economy
- Only 25% Of Experts Predict US Recession In 2024, China Conflict And External Factors Pose Risk: Survey
World Economy
Tech
- Apple Vision Pro’s In-Flight Experience Is So ‘Wild’ Even Microsoft Execs Are In Awe
- Google Commits $27M To Boost AI Skills In Europe
- Apple Vision Pro Could Cannibalize iPad Down The Line, Says Mark Gurman: Tim Cook Has His Work Cut Out
- Tech Giants Including Microsoft, Alphabet, PayPal Slashed 34,000 Positions For Generative AI Investment In 2024: Report
Electric Vehicle
- Rivian Rally Loses Steam: What’s Going On With The EV Stock?
- Dubai Sets Sights On Skies With Joby Aviation’s All-Electric Air Taxi Service
- Ford Starts F-150 Lightning Deliveries In Tesla’s European Stronghold Amid Demand Slowdown Back Home
- Is Lucid’s Software Fix For Windshield Defroster Issue Enough? NHTSA Opens Probe
- Tesla Used Car Values Sink 50% From Mid-2022 Peak: What It Means For EV Giant, Users
- Elon Musk Shuts Down Snoop Dogg’s Request For Free Tesla: ‘Everyone Pays Full Price … Including Me’
- How Chinese EV Traders Are Beating Global Barriers With A Stealthy Tactic To Conquer New Markets
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk Explains Model Y Price Cuts: ‘Since Most People Don’t Love To Buy Cars…’
Communication
- TikTok Turns Political Arena As Indonesia’s Candidates Make ‘Content’ For Gen Z Votes
- US Judge Orders Elon Musk’s Testimony In SEC Probe Of $44B Twitter Acquisition
Healthcare
- Ozempic Maker’s Parent Company To Invest $7B Annually By 2030: ‘We Have More Money Than Ever To Invest’
General
- Elon Musk Talks Up Tucker Carlson’s Putin Interview’s Reach On X Amid A 48% Surge In Super Bowl LVIII Video Views
- ‘Man Up, Tucker’: Garry Kasparov Challenges Carlson To Face-To-Face Debate Over ‘Twisted’ Interview Of Russian President, Gets Bill Ackman’s Backing
- Safety Group Urges Tesla Boycott With Super Bowl Ads, Targeting Self-Driving Software’s Safety Issues: ‘Deny Them Your Money’
- Taylor Swift At Super Bowl LVIII: Who’s The Pop Star Sitting With?
- Eyewitness Describes ‘Wild’ Experience As Crowd Vandalizes And Sets Google’s Waymo Self-Driving Car On Fire In San Francisco: ‘No One Stood Up’
Space
- SpaceX ‘Mapping Out’ Plan To Land And Sustain A Million People On Mars, Says CEO Elon Musk
- Elon Musk Denies Use Of Starlink By Russian Forces: Says No Terminals Sold ‘Directly Or Indirectly’
Energy
- Shell’s Hydrogen Exit In California Deals A Major Blow To State’s Green Mobility Drive
- Mining Giant Rio Tinto Caught Into Water Nightmare At Two Mines: Report
Photo vi WorldSpectrum from Pixabay
