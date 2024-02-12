Apple Vision Pro's In-Flight Experience Is So 'Wild' Even Microsoft Execs Are In Awe

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.’s new Vision Pro headset has been used by a Microsoft executive to transform an Emirates business-class cabin into a personal theater.

What Happened: Omar Shahine, the head of Microsoft Word, used the Apple Vision Pro and Emirates’ in-flight WiFi service during a 16-hour flight from Seattle to Dubai, effectively converting the cabin into a huge screen. Shahine shared his experience on Threads. He has been sharing his views on the headset ever since he got his hands on it.

Shahine expressed his awe on social media, referring to the spatial computing wearable’s ability to create a three-dimensional browsing environment as “wild!” The Vision Pro debuted globally a few days ago and may completely transform in-flight entertainment, particularly for economy-class passengers.

See Also: ChatGPT Shocks Internet Users: You Ask, And It Will Reveal Its Secret Sauce

Despite its weight and slight strain on the eyes, Shahine described the device as “more fun” than his home entertainment system, although the price might be a barrier for many.

Another Microsoft employee, Rebecca, shared screenshots of her using MS Loop on the Vision Pro.

Why It Matters: While Microsoft’s executives praise Apple’s mixed reality headset and envision running their products on it, the company has slowed down its AR/VR ambitions despite being among the first movers in the field. The collaboration between Microsoft and Samsung — which aimed to develop slimmer and more affordable XR devices for consumers — has reportedly. Recently, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios head expressed skepticism about the current market viability of VR and AR, attributing Xbox’s lack of interest in developing VR technology to the absence of a substantial audience.

The Apple Vision Pro has been receiving significant praise since its launch. Former Apple CEO John Sculley likened it to the revolutionary iPhone, while OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman hailed the headset as the “second most impressive tech since the iPhone”.

Elon Musk suggested using the device in conjunction with X Pro in a tweet, indicating the Vision Pro’s potential for diverse applications. However, there are concerns that the new device could eventually cannibalize the iPad, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested.

Photo courtesy of Apple.

Read Next: Three Sentences That Saved Apple’s Macintosh 1984 Launch And Underlined Steve Jobs’ Leadership

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock