Biden Says If Trump Able To Gain Power Again, He Will Let Russia 'Do Whatever The Hell They Want' With NATO Allies

U.S. President Joe Biden and other top Western officials have expressed disapproval of Donald Trump’s comments concerning NATO allies and defense spending.

What Happened: Trump hinted that the U.S. might not defend NATO allies who fail to meet their defense spending targets against a potential Russian invasion. Biden responded to these remarks, underscoring the significance of America’s leadership and its support for allies, reported Reuters.

The president said, “If my opponent, Donald Trump, is able to regain power, he is making it clear as day that he will abandon our NATO allies if Russia attacks and allow Russia to ‘do whatever the hell they want’ with them.”

Trump’s comments were made at a political rally in South Carolina, where he seemed to recount a conversation with a NATO leader, suggesting that he would not protect nations that failed to meet their defense spending obligations.

These comments have drawn strong criticism from NATO and U.S. allies, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stating, “Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the US, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk.”

Trump’s remarks also sparked responses from other European officials, including Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and EU Council President Charles Michel, who emphasized the importance of NATO’s collective defense commitment.

Why It Matters: Trump’s remarks are not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of his stance towards NATO. In 2023, former National Security Advisor John Bolton criticized Trump’s foreign policy as "erratic" and ineffective, stating that Trump’s decisions were primarily driven by how they would benefit him personally.

Similarly, Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s former White House Communication Director, suggested that if Trump were still in power, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have invaded Poland.

Earlier this month, Bolton issued a stark warning about the potential consequences of a second Trump presidency, including the abandonment of the NATO alliance.

