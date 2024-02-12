'Man Up, Tucker': Garry Kasparov Challenges Carlson To Face-To-Face Debate Over 'Twisted' Interview Of Russian President, Gets Bill Ackman's Backing

Loading... Loading...

Chess legend Garry Kasparov has publicly challenged former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, criticizing his recent interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What Happened: The renowned Russian dissident and outspoken critic of Putin took to X on Sunday to express his dissatisfaction with Carlson’s handling of the interview.

“As a Russian who resisted KGB dictatorship and war, I’m obliged to challenge [Tucker Carlson] after his interview with Putin. Tucker, you appeared unable or unwilling to expose Putin's lies. If you are interested in the truth, I will give you and your viewers the chance to hear it,” Kasparov wrote.

Kasparov further stated, “Putin was easy, since you were content to allow him to present his twisted view of reality unchallenged. But it’s hardly impartial to be lectured by the man solely responsible for the war while calling those of us who want the war to end warmongers. Man up, Tucker. Let’s go.”

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman supported Kasparov and commented, “This would be very interesting and helpful to a better understanding of the issues. [Tucker Carlson], you should do it.”

Why It Matters: Kasparov’s challenge to Carlson reflects ongoing concerns about the representation of Putin in the media. The former Fox News host’s interview was seen by many as a missed opportunity to challenge Putin on key issues.

These criticisms were echoed by former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, who argued that Carlson had been manipulated by Putin, labeling him a “useful idiot.”

Kasparov’s challenge also highlights his ongoing commitment to confronting what he sees as misinformation about Russia and its actions. In 2022, he had a spat with Tesla chief Elon Musk over the Ukraine conflict.

Photo Via Shutterstock

