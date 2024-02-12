Is Lucid's Software Fix For Windshield Defroster Issue Enough? NHTSA Opens Probe

Loading... Loading...

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has said that it initiated an investigation to evaluate the effectiveness of a remedy proposed by EV maker Lucid Group Inc LCID for a recall issued in January.

In January, Lucid recalled over 2,000 Air Sedans made during 2022-2023 due to concerns regarding the failure of the high voltage coolant heater (HVCH) to defrost the windshield.

To address this issue, Lucid stated that it would update the software to detect a failure and alert the driver. If the HVCH fails, it can then be replaced, the company explained.

However, NHTSA expressed concern on Monday, stating that this solution may not be sufficient, as drivers may only realize their windshield defroster is not working while operating the vehicle. They might receive a warning during the same journey when they notice their windshield is not defrosting.

NHTSA highlighted a previous recall issued by Jaguar Land Rover North America in July 2023 for Land Rovers equipped with the same coolant heater as the Lucid vehicles affected by the recall. Jaguar had opted to replace the coolant heater in affected vehicles, NHTSA pointed out.

Consequently, the regulator has launched an investigation to evaluate the adequacy and safety implications of the remedy proposed by Lucid for the recall.

Lucid Deliveries And Financials: In 2023, Lucid delivered 6,001 vehicles. The company is scheduled to discuss its financial results for the full-year 2023 on Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Photo via Shutterstock