Trump Will Be Held Accountable 'Every Day Between Now and November' For Sabotaging Border Deal, Says Biden

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden has reportedly pointed the finger at former President Donald Trump for the collapse of a border security plan.

What Happened: The plan, initially demanded by Republicans, aimed to tackle immigration and security issues at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, the deal was reportedly sabotaged by Republicans, allegedly under Trump’s influence, after four months of negotiations.

Biden has now shifted his strategy from defense to offense, aiming to turn this legislative failure into a win for his reelection campaign.

He stated, “Every day between now and November, the American people are going to know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends,” according to a report from USA Today.

See Also: Biden Vs. Trump: One Candidate’s Lead Vanishes In Key Swing State Of Wisconsin But This Voter Base Could Prop Up His Chances

Despite the deal’s collapse, Biden remains committed to addressing the border crisis, accusing Republicans of “walking away because they've got Donald Trump calling and threatening them.”

Why It Matters: Trump, who is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, has taken credit for the collapse of the bipartisan border deal, as per a Benzinga report.

Earlier, Biden had warned that the bipartisan immigration bill was at risk due to political interference from Trump, as mentioned in another Benzinga article. He vowed to make voters aware of who is to blame if the bill does not pass.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) refuted claims that his opposition to the bipartisan border deal was aimed at bolstering Trump‘s potential 2024 presidential campaign, as reported by Benzinga.

Read Next: Donald Trump’s Infamous Hush Money Case Involving Stormy Daniels To Come To Forefront Next Month

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.