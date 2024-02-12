Waste Management, Goodyear Tire And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Waste Management, Inc. WM to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Waste Management shares rose 0.3% to $189.50 in after-hours trading.

Amtech Systems, Inc. ASYS reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Friday. Amtech Systems shares gained 5.2% to $3.62 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT to earn 36 cents per share on revenue of $5.39 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Goodyear Tire shares rose 0.2% to $13.49 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Before the opening bell, Trimble Inc. TRMB is projected to post quarterly earnings at 59 cents per share on revenue of $911.33 million. Trimble shares gained 2.8% to $54.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion after the closing bell. Avis Budget shares rose 0.4% to $169.57 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: Top 5 Health Care Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump In February