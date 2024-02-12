Elon Musk Shuts Down Snoop Dogg's Request For Free Tesla: 'Everyone Pays Full Price ... Including Me'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk responded negatively on Sunday to rapper Snoop Dogg’s nearly two-year-old request for a Tesla.

What Happened: Musk, in a post on X, stated, “Everyone pays full price for a Tesla, including me,” in response to Dogg’s request video.

In the video, posted by Dogg in April 2022, the rapper mentioned that one of Musk’s associates offered him a Tesla at his show.

“This is a message for Elon Musk. Nephew, I need a Tesla,” Dogg said. “Still waiting. Do I have to buy one? Or you gonna send me one? It's the D-O-Dub, cuz. Get to it and do it, and congrats on Twitter.”

Dogg is already a Tesla driver, having purchased a white Model X SUV in 2017, a video of which he posted on Instagram.

Why It Matters: Musk’s mother and model Maye Musk previously stated that Musk received no discount when he bought her a Tesla.

When a family member requested a family discount, Musk seemingly responded, “Everybody’s family when you buy a Tesla.”

Tesla currently offers five vehicles: Model X, Model Y, Model 3, Model S, and the Cybertruck. The cheapest Tesla vehicle, the Model 3, starts at $38,990, while the premium version of the Cybertruck, nicknamed the Cyberbeast, starts at about $99,990.

Many X users noted that the rapper can afford a Tesla with his estimated net worth of about $160 million.

