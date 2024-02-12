Google Commits $27M To Boost AI Skills In Europe

Loading... Loading...

In a bid to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) skills in Europe, Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOGL GOOG Google has pledged a substantial sum. The initiative is aimed at addressing potential inequalities in the AI sector.

What Happened: Google has committed to investing 25 million euros ($26.98 million) in Europe to foster AI skills. The company will be working with social enterprises and non-profits to ensure that the training reaches those who stand to benefit the most, Reuters reported on Monday.

Google will also be launching a series of “growth academies” to support businesses that are using AI to scale up. Additionally, the company has expanded its free online AI training courses to be available in 18 languages.

"Research shows that the benefits of AI could exacerbate existing inequalities — especially in terms of economic security and employment," said Adrian Brown, executive director of the Centre for Public Impact, which is running the nonprofit scheme alongside Google. This new program will help people across Europe develop their knowledge, skills and confidence around AI, ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Why It Matters: Google’s latest investment in AI skills comes on the heels of its launch of Gemini AI, its most powerful AI model to date. The model was officially introduced in December and made available to developers in over 170 countries. The most powerful version of the AI is set to be launched in 2024 following extensive trust and safety checks.

However, the AI landscape is not without its challenges and controversies, as seen in June, when Google’s AI tool, Bard, admitted to falsifying information and apologized to a reporter for providing fabricated quotes.

The AI landscape in Europe is also marked by stringent regulations. In January, the EU’s proposed AI Act was leaked, revealing a tight timeline and potentially high costs for compliance. This could pose challenges for smaller companies. Google’s investment in AI education could also be seen as a response to these regulatory developments, as the company seeks to ensure that businesses and individuals in Europe are equipped to navigate the evolving AI landscape.

