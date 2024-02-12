Biden Debuts On TikTok Aiming For Young Voters With Super Bowl Post

Loading... Loading...

In a bid to engage with younger voters, President Joe Biden has made his debut on the popular social media platform TikTok. The move, coinciding with the Super Bowl, may signal a strategic shift in Biden’s re-election campaign.

What Happened: President Biden, who has been trailing Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump in election polls, made his first TikTok post on Sunday. The 30-second video featured Biden watching the Super Bowl at home and asking game-related questions. The caption, “lol hey guys,” set a light-hearted tone for the post, reported The Hill.

Despite being bombarded with questions from a staffer, Biden refused to take sides between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, instead pledging his allegiance to the Philadelphia Eagles, the favorite team of the First Lady. He also humorously dismissed a question about who to vote for in the upcoming election, choosing himself, not surprisingly.

More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers are active on TikTok, but the platform has faced criticism from Republicans due to its parent company, ByteDance, and its potential connections to the Chinese government.

Despite the criticism, the White House has previously used TikTok to spread messages about COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine and even hosted creators at the White House. Biden’s decision to join the platform could be seen as an attempt to appeal to the app’s largest audience, comprised of younger voters.

Why It Matters: Biden’s move to join TikTok is significant in light of the upcoming 2024 election. Biden’s age has been a point of concern for his campaign. By joining TikTok, a platform popular among young voters, Biden may be seeking to bridge the generational gap and secure the youth vote.

Moreover, despite the controversy surrounding TikTok and its potential risks, the platform remains a key source of news for many Americans. By engaging with TikTok, Biden may also aim to reach potential voters relying on the platform for their daily news.

TikTok remains a favorite social media platform among U.S. teens. By making a presence on TikTok, Biden could be targeting this crucial demographic, potentially influencing the outcome of the 2024 election.

