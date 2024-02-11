Taylor Swift At Super Bowl LVIII: Who's The Pop Star Sitting With?

Loading... Loading...

Pop sensation Taylor Swift was spotted at Super Bowl LVIII, but the question on everyone’s mind is: who is she watching the game with? The answer is quite intriguing.

What Happened: Swift and her entourage were seated in a suite at the Super Bowl, courtesy of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, reported The Hill. Kelce reportedly spent over $1 million on the suite.

Among the suite’s occupants were Kelce’s family members, including his brother Jason Kelce, who is the center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Also present were Swift’s parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, her brother Austin, and her close friends, including actor Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice, and stylist Ashley Avignone.

Swift’s arrival at the Super Bowl was quite dramatic, as she flew across nine time zones and the international dateline from her Eras Tour at the Tokyo Dome to Allegiant Stadium, arriving just two hours before kickoff.

See Also: ‘News Is Not Good’ For Trump, As Plurality Of Americans Want His Name Off State Ballots: Pollster Says Some Favor Rejection Of Ex-president Through Election

Despite the game’s outcome, Swift and Kelce won’t have much time together, as Swift is due back across the Pacific later this week to resume the international leg of her Eras Tour.

Why It Matters: Swift’s presence at the Super Bowl has been a topic of interest, especially given her high-profile relationship with Kelce. This is not the first time Swift’s name has been linked to the Super Bowl. In the run-up to the event, the pop star was targeted by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who speculated about her endorsing President Joe Biden post-Super Bowl.

Despite the controversies, Swift’s presence at the Super Bowl has been a major draw. The game itself was anticipated to be a major event, with viewers tuning in for a variety of reasons, including the halftime performance by Usher and the commercials, which were expected to be more lighthearted and celebrity-packed, focusing on artificial intelligence and away from political and social issues.

Read Next: Donald Trump’s Infamous Hush Money Case Involving Stormy Daniels To Come To Forefront Next Month

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.