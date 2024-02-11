Elon Musk Denies Use Of Starlink By Russian Forces: Says No Terminals Sold 'Directly Or Indirectly'

Loading... Loading...

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday denied media reports of its Starlink satellite internet terminals being sold to Russia amidst its ongoing war with neighboring country Ukraine.

What Happened: “This is categorically false,” Musk said, referring to news reports of SpaceX selling Starlink terminals to Russia. As per reports over the weekend, Ukraine’s military intelligence has confirmed systemic use of Starlink terminals by Russian troops including units like Russia's 83rd Air Assault Brigade fighting in the partially occupied eastern region of Donetsk against Ukrainian forces.

Musk, however, said, “To the best of our knowledge, no Starlinks have been sold directly or indirectly to Russia.”

“Starlink satellites will not close the link in Russia,” he added.

Why It Matters: At the onset of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in early 2022, SpaceX provided thousands of Starlink kits to Ukraine, enhancing the country’s communication capabilities and helping its forces maintain communication channels.

However, Ukraine has since then also criticized Musk, particularly after it was revealed via Musk’s biography that he restricted Starlink access for submarine drone plans against Russian vessels in Crimea, citing the possibility of escalating the conflict between the two countries.

Earlier this year, Musk also criticized America’s investment into Ukraine during the ongoing war and said, “I support Ukraine, but this seems like a forever war with no progress. Just sacrificing the youth of the country for no territorial gain.”

