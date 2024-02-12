TikTok Turns Political Arena As Indonesia's Candidates Make 'Content' For Gen Z Votes

Loading... Loading...

In a bid to court the crucial youth vote, Indonesia’s presidential candidates are turning to TikTok, the popular social media platform, to connect with voters ahead of the Feb. 14 election.

What Happened: The three leading candidates are leveraging TikTok’s massive user base in Indonesia, the platform’s second-largest market with 125 million monthly active users, as reported by CNBC on Sunday. The candidates are using the platform to share youth-oriented content and engage with voters.

The current frontrunner, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, is presenting a softer image than in his previous campaigns, with emotional and relatable content. Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan is interacting with voters through live broadcasts and has garnered support from unexpected quarters, including K-pop fans. Ganjar Pranowo, the former governor of Central Java, is using his campaign’s distinctive symbols and is focused on showcasing his grassroots connection.

"In 2019, it was the Instagram election. This time it's the TikTok election," says Aryo Seno Bagaskoro, a young spokesperson associated with Pranowo’s presidential campaign.

Young voters, particularly millennials and Gen Z, make up 56.5% of Indonesia’s electorate, making social media a critical battleground for the candidates.

Despite the potential for reaching a large audience, TikTok has also raised concerns about the spread of misinformation. The platform has implemented measures to curb the dissemination of false information and has prohibited paid political advertising and fundraising by politicians and political parties.

Apart from TikTok, the frontrunners are also banking on the K-Pop fandom, being more active on social media with regular sharing of photos and videos along with movie-based gimmicks like sporting Top-Gun Style jackets.

Why It Matters: The use of social media in political campaigns is not unique to Indonesia. In the U.S., social media played a significant role in the 2020 midterms, with Gen Z and millennials turning out in record numbers to vote, armed with knowledge primarily gained through social media. If this trend continues, Gen Z could become a key factor in the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

Meanwhile, TikTok has been facing challenges globally, including the threat of a U.S. ban. To navigate these challenges, the company has hired former senior advisers to President Barack Obama and an ex-Disney executive to help it navigate the political and legal landscape.

However, TikTok has also been at the center of controversy, such as a viral trend in Indonesia that led to children eating a street snack infused with liquid nitrogen. The platform has been working to prevent such incidents and misinformation, but the challenges persist.

Moreover, Indonesia has implemented measures to restrict e-commerce activities on social media, a move seen as a blow to TikTok, which is doubling down on Southeast Asia’s biggest economy to boost its e-commerce business.

