SPS Commerce Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Masonite International, Impinj And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. SPSC rose sharply during Friday’s session following upbeat results.

SPS Commerce posted adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, beating market estimates of 69 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $144.97 million versus expectations of $143.09 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

SPS Commerce shares jumped 10.2% to $202.57 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Masonite International Corporation DOOR gained 34.5% to $129.99 after Owens Corning announced it will acquire the company for $3.9 billion.

Cloudflare, Inc. NET jumped 23.5% to $111.49 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance.

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK shares rose 22% to $12.81 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter GAAP EPS and better-than-expected sales results.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA gained 20.5% to $8.99. Centessa Pharmaceuticals will present additional 52-weeks continuous treatment data from third year ongoing Phase 2a study of SerpinPC for treatment of hemophilia at 17th Annual Congress of European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS climbed 19.2% to $15.44.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. NGVC rose 18.2% to $17.51 following quarterly results.

Soho House & Co Inc. SHCO surged 15.7% to $5.79. Soho House announced its board evaluated certain strategic transactions in the fall of 2023.

Matrix Service Company MTRX gained 13.1% to $12.82.

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT gained 10.4% to $43.03. Central Garden & Pet reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Impinj, Inc. PI rose 10.2% to $117.18 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. OWL gained 8.8% to $17.83 following upbeat results.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL shares surged 8.2% to $5.44. B of A Securities analyst Tazeen Ahmad initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. MWA rose 8% to $14.99 following upbeat results.

UiPath Inc. PATH climbed 7.4% to $26.16.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE gained 7.4% to $49.10. Lumentum Holdings recently posted upbeat earnings.

Power Integrations, Inc. POWI rose 7.1% to $83.87 following better-than-expected earnings.

C3.ai, Inc. AI gained 7% to $28.74.

Arvinas, Inc. ARVN climbed 6.6% to $51.49.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN gained 6.6% to $39.15.

