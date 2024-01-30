Meta To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company WFC price target from $54 to $63. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Overweight rating. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.1% to close at $50.35 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised the price target for F5, Inc. FFIV from $200 to $220. Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Buy rating. F5 shares gained 1% to close at $185.37 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL price target from $62 to $72. Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares rose 4.1% to close at $70.11 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Bank of America Corporation BAC from $32 to $41. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Bank of America shares rose 0.5% to close at $33.61 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays cut the price target for Hexcel Corporation HXL from $80 to $75. Barclays analyst David Strauss maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Hexcel shares fell 0.3% to close at $66.77 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer slashed the price target for Five Below, Inc. FIVE from $235 to $200. Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform. Five Below shares fell 1.7% to close at $186.91 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS raised Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT price target from $170 to $274. UBS analyst Batya Levi upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Spotify shares gained 2% to close at $218.61 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc increased Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $380 to $465. Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating. Meta shares gained 1.8% to close at $401.02 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James raised Stellar Bancorp, Inc. STEL price target from $24 to $29. Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained an Outperform rating. Stellar Bancorp shares rose 1% to close at $26.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley boosted JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM price target from $191 to $221. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Overweight rating. JPMorgan shares rose 0.3% to close at $172.73 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
