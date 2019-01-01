Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Five Below
Five Below Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) was reported by Jefferies on April 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $250.00 expecting FIVE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 80.92% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) was provided by Jefferies, and Five Below maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Five Below, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Five Below was filed on April 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Five Below (FIVE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $300.00 to $250.00. The current price Five Below (FIVE) is trading at is $138.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.