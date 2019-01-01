F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for F5
The latest price target for F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) was reported by B of A Securities on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $240.00 expecting FFIV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.46% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) was provided by B of A Securities, and F5 maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of F5, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for F5 was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest F5 (FFIV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $265.00 to $240.00. The current price F5 (FFIV) is trading at is $167.29, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
