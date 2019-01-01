Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Meta Platforms
The latest price target for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) was reported by Goldman Sachs on June 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $290.00 expecting META to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Meta Platforms maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Meta Platforms, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Meta Platforms was filed on June 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Meta Platforms (META) rating was a maintained with a price target of $300.00 to $290.00. The current price Meta Platforms (META) is trading at is $164.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
