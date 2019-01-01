Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was reported by Raymond James on April 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting WFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.61% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was provided by Raymond James, and Wells Fargo maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wells Fargo, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wells Fargo was filed on April 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wells Fargo (WFC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $65.00 to $60.00. The current price Wells Fargo (WFC) is trading at is $45.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
