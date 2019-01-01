Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Western Alliance
Western Alliance Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) was reported by Wedbush on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $105.00 expecting WAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.01% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) was provided by Wedbush, and Western Alliance maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Western Alliance, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Western Alliance was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Western Alliance (WAL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $100.00 to $105.00. The current price Western Alliance (WAL) is trading at is $80.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
