Alphabet, Microsoft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mostly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $85.33 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Alphabet shares rose 0.7% to close at $154.84 on Monday.

F5, Inc. FFIV posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. F5 shares gained 9.2% to $202.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation MSFT to earn $2.78 per share on revenue of $61.10 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares gained 0.8% to $412.77 in after-hours trading.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI posted upbeat results for its second quarter. Super Micro Computer shares jumped 10.5% to $547.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect General Motors Company GM to post quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 0.1% to $35.35 in after-hours trading.

