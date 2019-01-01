Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bank of America
Bank of America Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) was reported by BMO Capital on April 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $46.00 expecting BAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.74% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) was provided by BMO Capital, and Bank of America maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bank of America, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bank of America was filed on April 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bank of America (BAC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $48.00 to $46.00. The current price Bank of America (BAC) is trading at is $36.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
