Bitcoin's Big Leap? Research Points To $87K Price Target On This Year's Halving; Tech Titans Microsoft, Apple Lead 'Magnificent Seven' Earnings Wave This Week: Can Mega-Caps Ignite Market Optimism? - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Crypto
- ‘DOGE Is Gonna Pop:’ Crypto Analyst Predicts Dogecoin On The Verge Of A Price Jump
- Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Waves Red Flag For Newbie Crypto Investors: ‘Hump With A Slump, Then A Pump And Dump’ Cycle Returns To Bitcoin
- Bitcoin’s Big Leap? Research Points To $87K Price Target On This Year’s Halving
- Can Dogecoin Flip Avalanche And Retake The No. 9 Marketcap Spot Again? Here’s What The Technical Indicators Say
- Charles Schwab May Enter Bitcoin ETF Market, Analyst Predicts: ‘They Could Have Something Up Their Sleeve’
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Speculation Builds Around BTC ETF Ads On Google: Analyst Says ‘Real Impact’ Of ETFs Will Propel King Crypto To $500K
US Markets
- American Airlines To Rally Around 32%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday
- US Stocks Set For Mixed Open As Traders Await Tech Earnings Deluge, Central Bank Meeting: Analyst Says Fed Will Talk Tough For While Longer
- Philips Reports Q4 Results, Joins Ryanair And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday’s Pre-Market Session
- Investor Sentiment Decreases Slightly Following PCE Inflation Data; S&P 500 Snaps Six-Session Win Streak
US Politics
- Bezos, Musk, Buffett Entwined In Unforeseen Twist In Trump’s Tax Leak Probe
- UAW President Says ‘Can’t Fathom’ Teamsters Backing Trump, Who ‘Cycled Through White House Staff Like Toilet Paper’
- Joe Biden Under Pressure To Address Iran Challenge Following Death Of US Soldiers: ‘He Left Our Troops As Sitting Ducks’
- Trump’s $450M Cash Pile At Risk As Legal Verdicts Loom, Could Wipe Out Most Of His Wealth
- Robert Kennedy Jr. May Seek Libertarian Nomination, Joins Trump In Rejecting CBDCs
- Team Biden Mulls Slowing Weapon Deliveries To Israel To Pressure Netanyahu: Report
World Politics
- Experts Believe US Military Intervention In Taiwan Could Be Triggered By Lesser Actions Than Full Invasion: Report
- China Sends 33 Military Aircraft, 6 Naval Ships Toward Taiwan Amid US-China Talks
- Trump’s Return To White House Could Spell Disaster For Taipei, Warns War Game Simulation: ‘Taiwan Was Toast
- US Government Seeks AI Client List From Amazon, Alphabet And Microsoft Amid Escalating Tech Tensions With China
- Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Warns Of World War If Russia Attacks A NATO Country: ‘It Concerns European Leaders And The US’
- Kim Jong Un Conducts Second Test Of New Strategic Cruise Missiles Within A Week: ‘Nuclear Weaponization Of The Navy Is An Urgent Task’
World Economy
- China Plans Merger Of State-Owned Bad Debt Managers With Sovereign Wealth Fund Amid Stock Market Turbulence
- China’s Evergrande Shares Halted As Hong Kong Court Orders Liquidation Of World’s Most Indebted Developer With Over $300B In Liabilities
Tech
- Alibaba and Tencent Expand in China with Strategic Land Purchases, Bet on Tech Sector’s Recovery
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Reportedly Gearing Up For India Visit With Focus On AI Opportunities
- TSMC Reportedly Expands In Japan With A Second Plant, Investing Billions And Shaping The Future Of Chips
- Apple Card Rewards Just Raised APY For Third Time To Hit 4.50%
- Tech Titans Microsoft, Apple Lead ‘Magnificent Seven’ Earnings Wave This Week: Can Mega-Caps Ignite Market Optimism?
- Why iOS 18 Could Be Apple’s ‘Biggest’ Software Update In iPhone’s History: Analyst Explains
- Nikki Haley Accuses RNC Of Bias For Proposing To Make Trump Presumptive Nominee: ‘This Is A Democracy’
- PayPal’s Phoenix Moment? What’s Fueling The Stock Surge Ahead Of Q4 Results
Electric Vehicle
- Tesla’s Fremont Factory, Once Left For Dead By GM And Toyota During Great Recession, Tops North American Production For 3rd Straight Year
- Cybertruck Tour Kicks Off In China — 8 Major Cities Will Reportedly Marvel At Tesla’s Steel Truck Simultaneously
Consumer
Communication
- Elon Musk Minimizes Mob Trolling On X As Paul Graham Says It Has ‘Improved A Lot:’ ‘Water Off A Duck’s Back’
- Amazon MGM Is Reportedly Making A Film On $4B Bitfinex Bitcoin Heist By ‘Razzlekhan’
Industrial
- Swiss Giant Holcim Prepares For US Debut Eyeing $30B Valuation With North American Spin-Off
- Top 3 Industrial Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Quarter
- Boeing Blues? United Airlines May Ditch 737 Max For Airbus A321Neo Jets Due To Delays
- Boeing 737 MAX 9 Safety Crisis Echoes Across Dublin Global Aviation Meet
Healthcare
- Bristol Myers’ Lead Cancer Drug Opdivo Formulated As Under Skin Injection At Par With Intravenous Infusion In Kidney Cancer Patients
Space
- Could Starlink Put Mars On Speed Dial? SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tells Why It’s ‘Tremendously’ Difficult, Gives ‘Best Option’
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX Eyeing ‘Doubleheader Of Starlink Launches’ On Sunday
Energy
