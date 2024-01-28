Kim Jong Un Conducts Second Test Of New Strategic Cruise Missiles Within A Week: 'Nuclear Weaponization Of The Navy Is An Urgent Task'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, North Korea has conducted a second test of its new strategic cruise missiles within a week, as reported by state media on Monday (local time).

What Happened: The missile, named “Pulhwasal-3-31,” was tested under the supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The missiles flew above the sea off the country’s east coast for over two hours before hitting an unspecified island target.

Kim called the test a success, KCNA said, “which is of strategic significance in carrying out the plan…for modernizing the army which aims at building a powerful naval force.”

“Reiterating that the nuclear weaponization of the navy is an urgent task of the times and a core requirement for building the state nuclear strategic force, he set forth the important tasks arising in realizing the nuclear weaponization of the navy and expanding the sphere of operation of the state nuclear deterrence in a diversified way.”

South Korea’s military confirmed the launch of multiple cruise missiles by North Korea but did not provide further details.

See Also: Donald Trump’s Suspicious $48 Million Debt Raises Eyebrows, Looks Awfully Like ‘Tax Evasion,’ Says Report

North Korea had previously tested a new strategic cruise missile last week, indicating its potential to carry a nuclear warhead. However, the country did not disclose at the time that the missile was being developed for submarine launch.

Why It Matters: The recent missile tests come amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea had fired multiple cruise missiles toward the sea off its west coast just a few days before. These actions have further strained relations of Kim’s isolated nation with the U.S. and South Korea.

Despite international sanctions, North Korea’s economy is showing signs of improvement, partly due to its sales of military equipment to Russia. This economic resurgence could potentially reduce the likelihood of a military conflict.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued a stark warning regarding the country’s worsening food crisis, emphasizing the urgent need to address the shortages. Kim, during a speech at the 19th Enlarged Meeting of the Political Bureau of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, stressed that the failure to provide the populace with basic necessities, including food, is a "serious political issue."

Read Next: As Biden Vs. Trump Matchup Shifts In Favor Of This Candidate, New Poll Data Shows What The President Should Do To Boost His Re-election Chances

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.