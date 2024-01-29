Could Starlink Put Mars On Speed Dial? SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tells Why It's 'Tremendously' Difficult, Gives 'Best Option'

by Anan Ashraf, Benzinga Editor
January 29, 2024 1:45 AM | 1 min read
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, in response to a social media user’s inquiry about Starlink’s capability for interplanetary communication with Mars, detailed the challenges involved. 

What Happened: “The difficulty of communicating with Mars varies tremendously,” Musk wrote.

To address this, he suggested deploying a series of laser communication satellites at different distances from the Sun, aiming to minimize the path length for communication between Earth and Mars.

In a tweet, Musk outlined his solution for achieving terabit-level bandwidth, emphasizing the strategic placement of laser communication satellites. 

The context arose from a user’s curiosity about using a Starlink-like satellite cluster for high-bandwidth interplanetary communication.

Why It Matters: Musk’s vision of making life multi-planetary and landing humans on Mars is a driving force behind SpaceX’s endeavors. 

The company is actively developing the Starship launch vehicle, envisioned to transport humans to Mars. Musk’s ambitious timeline aims for a Mars landing by 2033 and the establishment of a thriving base on the planet within 15 years.

While SpaceX’s Starlink satellite segment has gained over 2.3 million customers worldwide, the current focus remains on Earth-based internet services. 

