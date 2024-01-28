Ukraine's Zelenskyy Warns Of World War If Russia Attacks A NATO Country: 'It Concerns European Leaders And The US'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a stark warning about the potential for the ongoing conflict with Russia to escalate into a global conflict. He has also called for increased support from Western nations.

What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with German state broadcaster ARD on Sunday, expressed his concerns about the Ukraine conflict potentially spiraling into a global conflict, reported Reuters. He emphasized the need for support from countries such as Germany and the United States.

“It seems to me that the Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) is aware of this risk,” Zelenskyy said, adding that if Russia were to attack a NATO country, it could mark “the beginning of the Third World War.”

When asked about Germany’s decision not to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, Zelenskyy expressed his disappointment, stating that Germany had not fulfilled its role during the initial occupation of Ukraine.

He also criticized the West’s response to Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014, stating that it was not just about Germany but also about European leaders and the U.S.

“It’s not just about Olaf Scholz,” he said.

“It concerns European leaders and the U.S.”

Zelenskyy acknowledged bipartisan support for Ukraine in the U.S., stating that while there are individual Republicans who do not support Ukraine, the majority of Democrats and Republicans do.

When asked about the potential impact of a second term for former President Donald Trump on U.S. support for Ukraine, Zelenskyy stated that U.S. policy does not depend on a single person.

Why It Matters: Zelenskyy’s warning comes amid ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The conflict has been ongoing for several years, with Ukraine seeking support from Western nations to bolster its defenses.

Earlier in January, Zelenskyy invited former president Trump to visit Kyiv under the condition that he could halt the war with Russia within 24 hours. This invitation was extended after Trump claimed he could swiftly end the conflict using his relationships with Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine has been seeking financial aid from Western nations to support its ongoing struggle against Russia. In January, Zelenskiy met with JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM CEO Jamie Dimon at the World Economic Forum in Davos to push for support to bolster Ukraine’s financial resources.

Despite the ongoing conflict, some Western leaders have shown signs of “war fatigue.” In November, Ukraine’s top aide Andrii Yermak criticized the West for this fatigue, warning that it could lead to a world with less freedom.

