Philips Reports Q4 Results, Joins Ryanair And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2024 5:07 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 50 points on Monday.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG shares fell in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results and agreed with the US Department of Justice, representing the FDA, on terms of consent decree focused on Philips Respironics in the US.

Philips shares dipped 5.6% to $21.48 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Nukkleus Inc. NUKK shares dipped 9.7% to $0.9486 in pre-market trading. Nukkleus appinted C. Derek Campbell to its Board of Directors.
  • Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. BATRK shares declined 6.5% to $37.70 in pre-market trading.
  • BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG shares fell 3.6% to $10.61 in pre-market trading after dipping around 15% on Friday.
  • GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 4.4% to $24.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday.
  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC shares fell 4.4% to $5.70 in pre-market trading. Revance Therapeutics recently issued preliminary fourth-quarter and FY23 financial results and guidance.
  • MorphoSys AG MOR fell 4.2% to $11.04 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Friday. Morgan Stanley recently downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
  • Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY fell 3.5% to $125.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and trimmed its profit outlook for the year.

 

Now Read This: Investor Sentiment Decreases Slightly Following PCE Inflation Data; S&P 500 Snaps Six-Session Win Streak

