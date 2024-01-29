Why iOS 18 Could Be Apple's 'Biggest' Software Update In iPhone's History: Analyst Explains

Loading... Loading...

In his latest weekly "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said that iOS 18, the upcoming software update from Apple Inc. AAPL, maybe the most pivotal update in the history of the iPhone.

What Happened: The specifics of the iOS 18 features remain undisclosed, but two anticipated enhancements include RCS support in the Message app and enhanced Siri functionality, reported MacRumors.

Apple announced RCS Support in November 2023. It will enhance messaging experiences between iPhones and Android devices, including various improvements.

See Also: Xi Jinping Bluntly Tells Joe Biden Beijing Intends To Reunify Taiwan With China: NBC News

Meanwhile, the smarter Siri functionality, as per Gurman, will leverage generative AI technology, improving the digital assistant's responses and sentence auto-completion in the Messages app.

As per the report, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant intends to release iOS 18 in September, with the first beta version expected to debut during the WWDC in June.

Why It Matters: This significant update for iOS 18 comes after Apple decided to pause its development temporarily. Previously, it was reported that the pause was strategic, aimed at boosting generative AI capabilities and addressing quality concerns.

Given the lack of significant hardware innovations expected for iPhone 16, Apple is heavily banking on its software capabilities, particularly its generative AI, to attract and retain customers.

This pause in development, reminiscent of a strategy employed in 2019, allows Apple to focus on debugging and perfecting the software, preparing it for the complexities of generative AI.

Image Credits – Apple

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: US Naval Ship ‘Seriously Violated China's Sovereignty And Security' After Unlawfully Breaching Territorial Waters, Says Beijing

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.