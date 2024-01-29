Joe Biden Under Pressure To Address Iran Challenge Following Death Of US Soldiers: 'He Left Our Troops As Sitting Ducks'

Loading... Loading...

Political tension is intensifying following the deaths of three U.S. soldiers, allegedly at the hands of Iran-backed militants. The incident has amplified pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden to take direct action against Iran, despite fears of triggering a wider conflict.

What Happened: Militants backed by Iran have instigated more than 150 attacks on American forces in the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October. The recent assault on the remote outpost known as Tower 22 near the Jordan-Syria border is the first instance of U.S. troops being killed or wounded in such large numbers, as reported by Reuters.

Following the incident, President Biden promised a response but did not reveal any specific plans. The event has constrained Biden’s options for retaliation against Iran-backed forces without the risk of a full-fledged war with Iran.

Republican leaders, including U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), have criticized Biden for leaving U.S. forces vulnerable and are pushing for him to strike back at Iran. Former President Donald Trump has also blamed the attack on Biden’s perceived “weakness.”

“He left our troops as sitting ducks. The only answer to these attacks must be devastating military retaliation against Iran’s terrorist forces, both in Iran and across the Middle East,” Cotton said.

“It’s long past time for President Biden to finally hold the terrorist Iranian regime and their extremist proxies accountable for the attacks they’ve carried out,” Rogers said.

On the other hand, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) cautioned against precipitous calls for war, and experts have warned that any strike within Iran could dramatically escalate the situation and potentially trigger a major Middle East war.

Why It Matters: Despite over 158 attacks on U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, this is the first known attack on Tower 22. The reason for the failure of air defenses to intercept the drone remains unclear.

The attack in Jordan comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. On Friday, Houthi rebels in Yemen targeted a U.S. warship with a missile, marking the first direct attack on a U.S. warship by the rebels since they began targeting shipping in October. Despite the U.S. and its allies’ efforts to downplay the situation, the Houthi rebels have continued their attacks, disrupting global trade in the region.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials urged Iran to control the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. The warning, delivered during high-level meetings in Beijing and Tehran, highlighted the potential impact of the attacks on China’s business with Iran.

