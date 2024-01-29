Team Biden Mulls Slowing Weapon Deliveries To Israel To Pressure Netanyahu: Report

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden-led administration is reportedly considering slowing down weapon deliveries to Israel as a form of leverage, aiming to persuade the Israeli government to temper its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

What Happened: The White House-directed Pentagon is assessing which requested Israeli weaponry could potentially be used to exert pressure. However, no concrete decisions have been reached yet, reported NBC News on Sunday, citing three anonymous current U.S. officials and one former U.S. official.

Despite the US administration’s repeated private requests, Israeli officials continue to request more weapons, including large aerial bombs, ammunition, and air defenses. The US is now contemplating delaying or pausing these deliveries to stimulate Israeli action, such as opening humanitarian corridors for Palestinian civilians.

The proposed leverage could include 155 mm artillery rounds and joint direct attack munitions (JDAMs) – kits that transform ordinary bombs into precision-guided munitions. The administration, however, is likely to continue providing other conversion kits that enhance the precision of Israeli munitions.

The plan represents a potential shift in Biden's approach, as the president and his national security team have struggled to persuade Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials to significantly alter tactics in Gaza and work to minimize civilian casualties.

However, a National Security Council spokesperson defended the administration’s stance stating that the president believes the approach pursued so far has been effective, and that “Israel has a right and obligation to defend themselves against the threat of Hamas, while abiding by international humanitarian law and protecting civilian lives.”

Why It Matters: This potential shift in the Biden administration’s approach to Israel comes in the wake of escalating tensions between the two allies. Earlier in January, the U.S. had witnessed internal dissent over its handling of the Israel-Hamas war, leading to the resignation of a senior U.S. Education Department official.

However, despite this internal discord, a survey conducted in October showed that American voters might be more approving of President Biden’s handling of the Middle East conflict, as the battle between Israel and Hamas continued.

Meanwhile, in a private call with President Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu clarified his public comments about rejecting the idea of creating a Palestinian state. Biden, advocating for a two-state solution with security guarantees for Israel, highlighted various possibilities, including demilitarization. The leaders remain at odds over Gaza's future, with Biden emphasizing the viability of a two-state solution while acknowledging the complexities and the time required to reach an agreement.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

