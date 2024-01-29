Nikki Haley Accuses RNC Of Bias For Proposing To Make Trump Presumptive Nominee: 'This Is A Democracy'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview, Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor, criticized the Republican National Committee (RNC) for its handling of the 2024 primary race, suggesting that it was not acting impartially.

What Happened: In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Haley, the last major GOP contender against former President Donald Trump, accused the RNC of unfairness in the primary race.

When asked by moderator Kristen Welker if she believed the RNC was an “honest broker,” Haley responded, “I mean, clearly not.” She criticized the RNC for suggesting that it would decide the nominee after only two states had voted, stating that this was not in line with the democratic process.

"If you're gonna go in and basically tell the American people that you're gonna go and decide who the nominee is after only two states have voted? I mean, 48 states out there?" she said.

"This is a democracy. The American people want to have their say in who is going to be their nominee. We need to give them that."

Haley also pointed out that the majority of the 1,215 delegates required for the nomination had not yet been allocated, emphasizing the need for the American people to have a say in the selection process.

"I think that Americans want to be able to make this decision themselves," she said.

"I don't think this is the place of the RNC to do it. I think that Trump overstepped when he pushed them to do it, and I think that's why he's had to back down, and that was the right thing to do was to back down."

She also addressed her performance in the upcoming South Carolina primary, stating that she does not necessarily need to win her home state but must show stronger results than in the New Hampshire primary.

Despite her intentions to stay in the race until Super Tuesday, Haley did not commit to staying through the Republican National Convention in July.

Why It Matters: Haley’s comments come amid a contentious GOP primary race, with Trump emerging as the front-runner. Trump last week rejected a proposal by RNC allies to declare him the “Presumptive Nominee,” insisting on securing the nomination through the ballot box. This contradicts the RNC’s current stance, which Haley is now questioning.

Despite Haley’s efforts, a recent poll revealed that Trump had taken a significant lead over Haley in South Carolina. Trump had the support of 58% of likely Republican primary voters in the state, compared to Haley’s 31%. Nevertheless, 11% of voters were undecided, according to the poll.

Meanwhile, a recent report revealed that Trump’s harsh criticism of Haley could potentially affect his standing among female voters. Trump escalated his criticism of Haley during his victory speech in New Hampshire, potentially alienating key female voters in the general election.

