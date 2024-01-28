Elon Musk's SpaceX Eyeing 'Doubleheader Of Starlink Launches' On Sunday

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk‘s rocket manufacturing company SpaceX is aiming for two back-to-back Starlink launches on Sunday night.

What Happened: The company has already launched 23 Starlink satellites atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida and is now eyeing launching another 22 from California.

SpaceX is targeting 9:02 p.m. PT for its Falcon 9 launch from California. If successful, it would mean two back-to-back Starlink launches for the company on a Sunday night.

SpaceX and its CEO Musk are seemingly excited about the prospect with SpaceX even terming it a ‘doubleheader of Starlink launches’ in a post on X.

Why It Matters: SpaceX concluded 2023 with 96 launches, representing a remarkable 57% year-on-year increase. In 2020, SpaceX completed 26 launches, followed by 31 in 2021, and 61 launches in 2022. It is eyeing 144 launches this year or 12 launches every month.

Meanwhile, Starlink- SpaceX’s satellite internet segment- currently has over 2.3 million customers across 70 countries. As per astronomer Jonathan McDowell’s database, the company has launched over 5,700 Starlink satellites thus far into the low-Earth orbit to facilitate this connectivity.

Photo via Shutterstock

