China Sends 33 Military Aircraft, 6 Naval Ships Toward Taiwan Amid US-China Talks

China has escalated military pressure on Taiwan, sending 33 military aircraft and six naval vessels toward the island. This move comes as U.S.-China talks resume, potentially complicating efforts to stabilize relations.

What Happened: On Friday, China directed 33 military aircraft and six naval ships toward Taiwan, with 13 of the planes crossing the Taiwan Strait, CNBC reported. The U.S. and China are currently working to improve relations, with a low-profile meeting between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the meeting, Sullivan and Wang agreed to establish a joint U.S.-China “Counternarcotics Working Group” to address the fentanyl crisis. However, China’s recent military actions could disrupt these efforts.

The U.S. and China have been at odds over Taiwan’s status. The U.S. supports the island’s self-governing status, which China considers its territory. This issue has been a recurring point of contention in U.S.-China discussions.

Why It Matters: The recent military escalation follows a series of provocative actions by China in the region. Just days before the recent election in Taiwan, the U.S. Navy sailed a warship through the Taiwan Strait, a move that drew strong opposition from Beijing.

Earlier in the month, Taiwan reported the presence of six Chinese balloons in its airspace alongside Chinese warplanes and navy ships. These incidents have added to the ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan.

The recent escalation also coincides with Taiwan’s election of Democratic Progressive Party candidate Lai Ching-te as its next president. Lai, who is known for his support of maintaining Taiwan’s status quo, was China’s least favorite candidate. The U.S. had prepared for a range of responses from China ahead of the election.

Photo by patera on Shutterstock

