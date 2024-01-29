American Airlines To Rally Around 32%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Loading...
- Wells Fargo cut Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD price target from $16 to $12. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Warner Bros. Discovery shares rose 0.4% to close at $10.62 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays boosted the price target for Alvotech ALVO from $10 to $17. Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Alvotech shares rose 2.9% to close at $14.65 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised the price target for Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $153 to $165. Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating. Alphabet shares gained 0.2% to close at $152.18 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised Dollar General Corporation DG price target from $108 to $120. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Underweight rating. Dollar General shares rose 0.4% to close at $133.45 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM from $14 to $20. Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. ZIM Integrated Shipping shares fell 2.6% to close at $13.44 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased the price target for Bel Fuse Inc. BELFB from $70 to $77. Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating. Bel Fuse shares fell 0.9% to close at $66.22 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised American Express Company AXP price target from $216 to $220. Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained an Overweight rating. American Express shares gained 7.1% to close at $201.43 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. increased Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT price target from $2 to $30. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained a Buy rating. Oncternal Therapeutics shares gained 0.6% to close at $9.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS raised Rapid7, Inc. RPD price target from $53 to $70. UBS analyst Roger Boyd upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Rapid7 shares fell 1.5% to close at $54.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup boosted American Airlines Group Inc. AAL price target from $14 to $20. Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. American Airlines shares fell 1.5% to close at $15.13 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
