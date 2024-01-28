Cybertruck Tour Kicks Off In China — 8 Major Cities Will Reportedly Marvel At Tesla's Steel Truck Simultaneously

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA commenced its Cybertruck debut tour in China over the weekend on Saturday.

What Happened: The EV giant took to one of its many affiliated X accounts to post pictures of the electric truck at different locations within China.

According to a report from local media outlet The Paper last week, the tour itinerary included debuting eight Cybertrucks simultaneously in eight cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Xi’an, and Chongqing. Following the debut, Tesla will launch a nationwide tour with all its vehicles, the report said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment on its tour plans.

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck is currently not on sale in China. Earlier this month, Musk said that getting approvals for the stainless steel vehicle for roads in China would be difficult but that the company will consider displaying a few prototypes.

Tesla started delivering to customers in the U.S. in late November. During the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, the company said that the production and deliveries of the stainless steel vehicle will ramp up throughout the year with the company aiming to deliver 250,000 Cybertrucks ultimately in 2025. Currently, Tesla has pegged its Cybertruck production capacity at about 125,000 units.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Rivian CEO Agrees With Elon Musk On EV Affordability: ‘There’s Not Enough Vehicles Across Price Points…To Give People Viable Alternatives’