United Airlines To Rally Over 30%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- B of A Securities cut JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU price target from $6 to $3. B of A Securities analyst Andrew Didora downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. JetBlue Airways shares gained 3.2% to close at $5.76 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs increased the price target for loanDepot, Inc. LDI from $1.75 to $3. Goldman Sachs analyst Ryan Nash downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. loanDepot shares gained 4% to close at $3.36 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group raised the price target for W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB from $69 to $79. Evercore ISI Group analyst David Motemaden downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. W. R. Berkley shares fell 2.4% to close at $72.61 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies boosted Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF price target from $112 to $117. Jefferies analyst Gerald O'Hara downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Raymond James Financial shares gained 0.4% to close at $112.46 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL from $40 to $56. B of A Securities analyst Andrew Didora upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy. United Airlines shares rose 2.8% to close at $42.92 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank increased the price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM from $140 to $190. Deutsche Bank analyst Matt O'Connor upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. JPMorgan shares fell 0.2% to close at $172.02 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley boosted CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR price target from $195 to $240. Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. CyberArk Software shares gained 3% to close at $217.99 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Redburn Atlantic increased Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM price target from $116 to $119. Redburn Atlantic analyst Peter Low upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Exxon Mobil shares fell 1.7% to close at $100.92 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc cut FMC Corporation FMC price target from $83 to $80. Keybanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained an Overweight rating. FMC shares rose 1.3% to close at $61.58 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut Five Below, Inc. FIVE price target from $235 to $230. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. Five Below shares fell 4% to close at $192.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
