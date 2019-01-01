Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Raymond James Financial
Raymond James Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) was reported by Citigroup on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $195.00 expecting RJF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 103.06% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) was provided by Citigroup, and Raymond James Financial maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Raymond James Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Raymond James Financial was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Raymond James Financial (RJF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $205.00 to $195.00. The current price Raymond James Financial (RJF) is trading at is $96.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
