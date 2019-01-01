FMC (NYSE:FMC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FMC
FMC Questions & Answers
The latest price target for FMC (NYSE: FMC) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $109.00 expecting FMC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.54% downside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FMC (NYSE: FMC) was provided by Credit Suisse, and FMC initiated their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FMC, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FMC was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FMC (FMC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $109.00. The current price FMC (FMC) is trading at is $126.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.