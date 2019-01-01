United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings
The latest price target for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $59.00 expecting UAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.79% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and United Airlines Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of United Airlines Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for United Airlines Holdings was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest United Airlines Holdings (UAL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $52.00 to $59.00. The current price United Airlines Holdings (UAL) is trading at is $44.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
