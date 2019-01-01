Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) was reported by Citigroup on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $90.00 expecting XOM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.82% downside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) was provided by Citigroup, and Exxon Mobil maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Exxon Mobil, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Exxon Mobil was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Exxon Mobil (XOM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $80.00 to $90.00. The current price Exxon Mobil (XOM) is trading at is $97.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
