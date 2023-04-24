Why IDEAYA Biosciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 27%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Aclarion, Inc. ACON shares surged 152% to $1.85 amid the publication of durability data for the company's back pain treatment.
- IN8bio, Inc. INAB gained 111.7% to $2.2446 after the company announced new data from the Phase 1 investigator-sponsored trial of INB-100 in leukemia patients.
- Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. TMPO climbed 60.5% to $1.1250 after gaining over 9% on Friday. Tempo Automation recently entered into definitive agreement to acquire Optimum Design Associates.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares jumped 38% to $6.98 after Trillium Capital issued a proposal to acquire the company for $10 per share.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. FTEK gained 33.1% to $1.63. Fuel Tech, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA shares jumped 27.2% to $18.99 after the company announced positive interim phase 2 data for its treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA climbed 26.7% to $2.1150 after declining around 5% on Friday. ZyVersa Therapeutics recently posted a wider FY loss.
- NextPlat Corp NXPL gained 22.7% to $3.19. NextPlat signed a merchant sourcing agreement with Alibaba Group to provide American Businesses easy access to Chinese consumer market.
- SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX gained 22.2% to $1.3694. SMX (Security Matters) plc said Mr. Joshua Skule, a former FBI Executive Assistance Director and the current President of Bow Wave LLC, and SMX have agreed for him to join SMX's ad hoc International Legal Prosecuting Task Force to investigate and analyze possible irregular past trading patterns, spoofing and possible illegal market manipulation of the Company's shares.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. FRSX surged 20.3% to $2.1896. Foresight recently announced one-for-thirty ADS ratio change.
- Know Labs, Inc. KNW jumped 18.6% to $1.0827.
- Atlas Lithium Corporation ATLX gained 18% to $32.12 after the company disclosed strong metallurgical test results for its hard-rock lithium project in Brazil.
- Caravelle International Group CACO rose 17.5% to $0.9252.
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX jumped 15.4% to $25.01.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG gained 14.5% to $21.78 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT rose 13.1% to $1.07. Applied Therapeutics announced a $30 million private placement of equity.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW gained 10.9% to $36.24 after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $38 to $42.
- Bionomics Limited BNOX rose 10.6% to $2.70.
- AGBA Group Holding Limited AGBA gained 9.8% to $2.24.
- First Republic Bank FRC shares surged 8.4% to $15.46 ahead of quarterly earnings.
Losers
- Scilex Holding Company SCLX shares dipped 26.7% to $7.52. Scilex Holding, a majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, entered a master distributor agreement with AD Ports Logistics (ADPL).
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 23% to $0.2260 after the company said it filed for bankruptcy protection.
- Jayud Global Logistics Limited JYD dropped 22.3% to $3.9150. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Presto Automation Inc. PRST fell 21.2% to $2.84 after jumping 36% on Friday.
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX dropped 18% to $5.51 after the company announced it paused enrollment in the FHD-609 study and the FDA placed the study on partial clinical hold due to a grade 4 QTc prolongation event in a synovial sarcoma patient.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EYPT fell 18% to $7.38. Baird recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $33 price target.
- Genprex, Inc. GNPX dropped 17.5% to $0.8821. Genprex filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $200 million.
- MoneyLion Inc. ML fell 15.8% to $0.3529. MoneyLion reported a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of Class A common stock.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA fell 15.5% to $2.22
- VCI Global Limited VCIG fell 15% to $1.6550.
- WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. WLGS fell 14.7% to $2.68. The company recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. BFRG fell 14.7% to $5.64.
- Biotricity, Inc. BTCY fell 14.8% to $0.5622.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG shares dropped 13.8% to $0.5085 after dropping around 10% on Friday.
- Nyxoah S.A. NYXH fell 13.6% to $8.97. Nyxoah recently raised $3 million from at-the-market equity offering.
- The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. NFTG fell 13.4% to $1.0215 after gaining around 11% on Friday. The NFT Gaming Company recently provided a shareholder update on game launches, AI, Gaxos platform and other initiatives.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI fell 11.5% to $2.4850.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. RXT dropped 11% to $1.5850. Barclays maintained Rackspace Tech with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $2 to $1.5.
- C3.ai, Inc. AI fell 9.3% to $18.19 after analysts at Wolfe Research downgraded their rating of the stock to Underperform.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK fell 7.2% to $1.0850.
- National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI fell 7.1% to $0.3290. The company recently filed a voluntary Chapter 11 petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The company announced a series of debt restructuring transactions likely to strengthen its balance sheet meaningfully and position it for long-term growth.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 6.8% to $0.7360 after dipping around 22% on Friday. Aditxt recently expanded its portfolio to include innovative therapies for infectious diseases.
