Why Glory Star New Media Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 122%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 18, 2023 1:14 PM | 6 min read
Gainers

  • Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited GSMG shares jumped 122% to $1.07 after the company announced the signing of a $60 million strategic investment with two institutional investors at $2.48 per share.
  • Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA shares gained 108% to $3.29 after jumping 25% on Monday.
  • BELLUS Health Inc. BLU shares jumped 99.5% to $14.48 after GSK announced it will acquire the company for $14.75 per share in cash, representing an approximate total equity value of $2 billion.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. SABS rose 79% to $1.38. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to SAB Biotherapeutics SAB-176, an investigational therapy for post-exposure prophylaxis for Type A and Type B influenza illness in high-risk patients, including antiviral resistant strains.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM gained 57.7% to $4.73 after the company reported key first quarter milestone achievements for drug discovery.
  • Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR gained 55% to $1.84.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG surged 39% to $0.5949 after the company and LandVault announced a strategic partnership to provide brands with scalable solutions to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. PHIO rose 38.3% to $8.13. Phio presented preclinical data showing synergy-enhanced in vivo anti-tumor efficacy of PD-1/CTLA-4 dual-targeting INTASYL.
  • Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA climbed 33% to $1.49 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Gamida Cell’s allogeneic cell therapy, Omisirge® (omidubicel-onlv).
  • Toro Corp. TORO gained 29.4% to $4.2344.
  • YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. YS gained 26% to $1.99 after the company reported preliminary total revenue of $103 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 30%.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI shares gained 25% to $4.8212.
  • Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. TRVI surged 17.1% to $2.1550. Needham reiterated Trevi Therapeutics with a Buy and maintained an $8 price target.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG rose 16.4% to $1.1412.
  • Angion Biomedica Corp. ANGN gained 15.1% to $0.7447.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY climbed 15% to $0.3221 after gaining around 18% on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond recently filed preliminary prospectus for resale of up to 111.7 million shares of common stock by B. Riley Principal Capital II.
  • CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK surged 11.3% to $4.8900 after gaining over 6% on Monday. CleanSpark recently announced the purchase of 45,000 units of the Antminer S19 XP bitcoin mining machines.
  • LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ gained 10.9% to $10.25. JMP Securities upgraded LegalZoom.com from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a $14 price target.
  • Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW rose 10.7% to $9.52.
  • Axcella Health Inc. AXLA rose 10.4% to $0.4001.
  • Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO gained 10.3% to $1.22. Altamira Therapeutics recently announced the publication of results from its Phase 2 trial with AM-125 in acute vestibular syndrome in a leading peer reviewed journal.
  • Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT rose 9.8% to $14.21 amid rise in Bitcoin prices.
  • The Lion Electric Company LEV gained 9% to $2.15.

Losers

  • China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. CJJD shares fell 73.7% to $1.2499 after the company announced a $7 million registered direct offering.
  • United Insurance Holdings Corp. UIHC fell 54.6% to $1.58. United Insurance, last month, posted a Q4 loss of $6.33 per share.
  • Blackboxstocks Inc. BLBX fell 28% to $3.94. Blackboxstocks shares jumped 106% on Monday after the company announced it entered a letter of intent to merge with Evtec.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM fell 26.4% to $0.4201 after jumping around 103% on Monday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals recently discontinued Phase 1/2 trials and initiated an evaluation of strategic alternatives.
  • Presto Automation Inc. PRST fell 26.4% to $2.67 after jumping over 158% on Monday. Presto recently promoted Dan Mosher to President and Xavier Casanova to Chief Operating Officer.
  • ContraFect Corporation CFRX shares dropped 24.9% to $1.7207 after surging 154% on Monday. ContraFect recently announced initiation of a Phase 1b/2 study of exebacase in patients with chronic prosthetic joint infections of the knee.
  • Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR fell 24.4% to $0.0361.
  • Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. TPST dropped 22.6% to $2.8250.
  • Meta Data Limited AIU fell 20.4% to $1.0020.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNSP fell 20% to $2.20 after surging 17% on Monday.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI fell 17.5% to $1.22 following Q4 results. Digital Brands Group posted a Q4 loss of $20.46 per share.
  • Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX fell 17.3% to $1.4399. Evaxion Biotech presented data from its Phase 1/2A study of its DNA-based personalized cancer immunotherapy, EVX-02 in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab at the 2023 AACR Meeting.
  • KWESST Micro Systems Inc. KWE fell 17.4% to $2.55 after gaining 18% on Monday.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP dropped 14.7% to $4.09.
  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT fell 13.6% to $7.15. Windtree Therapeutics shares surged 91% on Monday after the company announced the European Patent Office has granted Patent No. 3599243, providing patent coverage for the dual mechanism SERCA2a Activator class of drug candidates.
  • AEye, Inc. LIDR shares fell 11.7% to $0.2825 after climbing 35% on Monday.
  • Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY dropped 11.5% to $16.12.
  • Merus N.V. MRUS fell 10.8% to $21.35.
  • FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE dropped 10.3% to $2.42.
  • Oblong, Inc. OBLG fell 8.2% to $1.9637 after dropping more than 20% on Monday.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ERIC dropped 7.2% to $5.49 after the company reported Q1 financial results. The company also announced CFO Carl Mellander will step down at the end of the Q1 2024.

